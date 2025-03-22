HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QXO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QXO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QXO by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QXO by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QXO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get QXO alerts:

QXO Stock Down 5.5 %

QXO stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. QXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $290.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.