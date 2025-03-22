HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $14.15 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.