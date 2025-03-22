HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.34 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

