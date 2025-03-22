HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URA. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

