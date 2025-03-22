HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Archrock worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Archrock Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

