HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

MLPA opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

