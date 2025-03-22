HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,358,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,022,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,571,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

XSW stock opened at $167.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $136.84 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.27. The firm has a market cap of $475.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.20.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

