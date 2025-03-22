HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 77,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $570.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

