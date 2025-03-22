HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 16,196 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,830,000 after buying an additional 36,769 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

