HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 468.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $135.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.82. The firm has a market cap of $767.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.09 and a 52-week high of $161.65.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

