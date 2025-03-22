HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,280 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ES opened at $60.98 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

