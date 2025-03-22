Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

