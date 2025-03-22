Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,365,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after buying an additional 1,075,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after buying an additional 883,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $18,048,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 4,213 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $126,305.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,382.70. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,015,547 shares of company stock worth $36,146,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

