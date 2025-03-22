Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Home Bancorp stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.72. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

