Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 247 ($3.19) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday.
Hostelworld Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
