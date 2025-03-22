Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 247 ($3.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday.

LON HSW opened at GBX 130 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.32. Hostelworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.19).

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

