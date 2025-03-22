Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $6,798,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 244,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.7 %

HWM opened at $130.70 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

