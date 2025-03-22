HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $14.99 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

