Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of HY stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.27. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

