Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 100,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BJUN opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

