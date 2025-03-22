Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as low as C$0.88. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 7,055 shares traded.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT Properties consist of office properties that are used for the rental of office space leased to corporate clients in urban areas. Its properties portfolio includes office rental properties located in France and Germany.

