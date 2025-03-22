Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 370.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

