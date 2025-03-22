Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,848,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,601,000 after buying an additional 130,351 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,485,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,873,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,017,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,753,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,463,000 after buying an additional 155,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,029,000 after buying an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $131.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.09 and a 1-year high of $131.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

