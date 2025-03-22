Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $6.03. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 152,562 shares.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

