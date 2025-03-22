Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $6.03. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 152,562 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
