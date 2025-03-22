Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RSPT stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

