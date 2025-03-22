iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Position Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,080,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 212,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 173,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 167,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT opened at $59.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

