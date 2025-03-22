iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Stake Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNMA. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $45.69.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
