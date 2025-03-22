J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Digital Look reports.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 541 ($6.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £634.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 599.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 637.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 526 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 812.50 ($10.49).

J D Wetherspoon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

