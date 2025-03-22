James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JHX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

