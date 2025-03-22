Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.5 %

JHG opened at $37.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

