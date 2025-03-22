JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.94) to GBX 95 ($1.23) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.42) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.36) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.75 ($1.53).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 75.76 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 757.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.73.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Regis Schultz acquired 109,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £98,939.70 ($127,746.55). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

