J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
J&J Snack Foods Price Performance
JJSF opened at $126.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.71. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.80.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
