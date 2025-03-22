JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 980.90 ($12.66) and traded as high as GBX 986 ($12.73). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 978 ($12.63), with a volume of 167,552 shares traded.

JPMorgan Indian Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £655.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 980.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,004.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlotta Ginman bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 967 ($12.49) per share, for a total transaction of £10,056.80 ($12,984.89). 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.

Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

