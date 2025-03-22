KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,902,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Get KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KMLM opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.35. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.