Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 428.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after buying an additional 689,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,592.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 400,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after buying an additional 376,743 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

