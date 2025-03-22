LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $82.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.02.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,258,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

