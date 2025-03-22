Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.26 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 99.70 ($1.29). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.29), with a volume of 406,380 shares traded.
Learning Technologies Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65. The stock has a market cap of £789.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24.
Learning Technologies Group Company Profile
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Learning Technologies Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.