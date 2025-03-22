Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,390,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 269,566.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDA stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

