Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $3.16. Lipocine shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 7,813 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Lipocine Stock Up 1.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
