Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In other news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,259. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 16,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $193,109.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 573,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,570.84. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,245 shares of company stock valued at $843,326. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 230,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Liquidia by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 123,402 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liquidia by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.