Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Lithium Argentina Price Performance

Shares of LAR opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Lithium Argentina has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $377.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Lithium Argentina alerts:

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Lithium Argentina will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Argentina

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.