MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.12. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 89.42% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
