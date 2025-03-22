Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 96 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.02.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

