Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 333.90 ($4.31) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 243.10 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 415.30 ($5.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 345.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 364.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.
