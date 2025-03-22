Maxim Group Has Lowered Expectations for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock Price

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $3.00 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $150.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 264.60% and a negative return on equity of 244.93%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

