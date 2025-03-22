Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.50. Medicure shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 500 shares.

Medicure Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

