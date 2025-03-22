MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.66% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s FY2029 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.82.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

