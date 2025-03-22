Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform” Rating

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,426 shares during the last quarter. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,231,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,031,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

