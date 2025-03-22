Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NULV opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $43.39.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

