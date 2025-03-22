NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.