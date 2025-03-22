NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 416,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,865,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.02.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

